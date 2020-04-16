Bronwen Connolly, a researcher at Queens University Belfast, speaks to Jerry about a new clinical trial that hopes to learn how to keep patients with Covid-19 out of intensive care.
43 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.The latest figure is made up of 22 men and 21 women;...
Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for witnesses in relation to alleged sulky racing on the N22 at Glenflesk.Gardaí received reports of racing taking place...
There are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.The data was released by the HSE as part...
Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT team join Jerry again to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon...
Bronwen Connolly, a researcher at Queens University Belfast, speaks to Jerry about a new clinical trial that hopes to learn how to keep patients...
Jerry speaks to Sinn Féin deputy Matt Carthy about the joint policy document released by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to smaller parties in...