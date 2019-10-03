Climate Action and Environment Minister indicates Shannon LNG project could be fast-tracked for European support

The Climate Action and Environment Minister has indicated that the Shannon LNG project will be put on a list by the European Commission which could result in it being fast-tracked.

A meeting will take place in Brussels tomorrow to examine LNG’s inclusion on the Commission’s Projects of Common Interest list.

The plan to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank has also been raised in the Dáil today.

Minister Richard Bruton says having Shannon LNG included on the European Commission’s Projects of Common Interest list doesn’t automatically result in the project getting entitlements to fast-tracking supports.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says all political parties supported the LNG project before the last general election.

Meanwhile, a number of Irish MEPs have sent a letter to the European Commission calling on it to reject all Irish gas projects.

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace says it’s sheer lunacy that there are plans to import fracked gas from the US for the Shannon LNG project when shale gas fracking is banned in Ireland.

He adds that Ireland and the European Commission need to stop considering gas as a “transition fuel” that would lock us into 30 years of reliance on fracked fossil fuel when we’re already struggling to meet climate action targets.