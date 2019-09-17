Clifford Or O’Shea Most Likely For Young Player Of The Year

David Clifford or Sean O’Shea are the most likely contenders for young player of the year, according to Kerry ladies captain and football analyst Amanda Brosnan.

Both Clifford and O’Shea impressed for Peter Keane’s side as they brought Dublin to a replay in the All Ireland Final.

Speaking to the AIB GAA Podcast, the Dr. Crokes player thinks O’Shea’s consistency and Clifford’s skill on the ball are what makes them such stand out players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Amanda-Brosnan-.mp3

Meanwhile, former Dublin All-Star Coman Goggins told the AIB GAA Podcast that Dublin’s Brian Howard should be named the player of the year https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Coman-Goggins-.mp3