Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme to go out on public consultation very shortly

Kerry County Council says plans for a flood relief scheme for Listowel are to go out on public consultation “very shortly”.

Malachy Walsh and Partners Consulting Engineers were appointed earlier in the year to carry out a detailed design of the Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme, but wet weather delayed site clearance for investigations.

It’s now expected the plans will go out on public consultation shortly as part of the part VIII process, where the council applies for planning permission.





The plans will be on public display in the Listowel Municipal District offices for six weeks where members of the public can view them and make submissions or observations on them; a report will then come before councillors for approval.