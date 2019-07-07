A clean up of the New Cemetery Graveyard Killarney will take place this Tuesday July 9th at 7pm. All help appreciated.
Tralee’s Castle Street closed due to structural issues with a building
A Tralee street is closed due to structural issues with a street-side building.In the interest of public safety, Kerry County Council has decided to...
National Children’s Hospital’s main contractor has no current contracts in Kerry
The National Children’s Hospital’s main contractor has no current contracts in Kerry.BAM Ireland, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Royal BAM Group which is based...
Kerry ETB students taking part in coding hackathon
The Kerry ETB Training Centre has collaborated with the Code Institute to offer a coding bootcamp.The class of fourteen adults, selected from over 100...
Time to change your UK license for your Irish one – July 5th, 2019
With Brexit looming over us, UK license holders must exchange it for an Irish one before October 31st. Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer...
Breastfeeding your 4 year old – July 5th, 2019
Ríona O’Connor, from Tralee but who currently lives in the UK, has gone viral after she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4...
Is a roundabout needed for Farranfore? – July 5th, 2019
Listener Brigid O’Connor says it’s time there’s a roundabout in Farranfore to stop traffic from Kerry Airport backing up. She spoke to Mary earlier.