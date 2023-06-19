Springer Dog Strayed from the Castleisland area

Strayed from the Castleisland area this (Monday ) morning (June 19th) a Springer Dog. Brown and white in colour
Last seen wandering on the Killarney road
Tel 086 8690422 with any information.
Advertisement
Strayed from the Castleisland area this (Monday ) morning (June 19th) a Springer Dog. Brown and white in colour
Last seen wandering on the Killarney road
Tel 086 8690422 with any information.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus