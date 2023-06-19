Advertisement
Classified Ads

Springer Dog Strayed from the Castleisland area

Jun 19, 2023 16:06 By receptionradiokerry
Springer Dog Strayed from the Castleisland area Springer Dog Strayed from the Castleisland area
Share this article

Strayed from the Castleisland area this (Monday ) morning (June 19th) a Springer Dog.  Brown and white in colour

Last seen wandering on the Killarney road

Tel  086 8690422  with any information.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus