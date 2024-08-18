Advertisement
Classified Ads

Missing German Shepard from Ballyroe

Aug 18, 2024 11:17 By receptionradiokerry
Missing German Shepard from Ballyroe
Share this article

Missing German Shepard from Ballyroe on Friday evening, one year old, female, wearing a pink collar, her name is Roxy, please contact Helen with any information on 085 109 3900

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Shetland Pony missing from Annascaul.
Advertisement
A White Bichon Frise Dog missing from the Clogher’s Tralee area
Sheep Dog Found in Ballinorig East
Advertisement

Recommended

Callinafercy Regatta review
Kerry FC after Cup 1/4 final spot
Munster defeat Leinster
No joy for Ventry Faith in St Leger final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus