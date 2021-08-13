Advertisement
Classified Ads

Media Huis are currently recruiting a General Operative for Disposable Cup Production in Reach Delpac, Ballinskelligs

Aug 13, 2021 07:08 By receptionradiokerry
Media Huis are currently recruiting a General Operative for Disposable Cup Production in Reach Delpac, Ballinskelligs Media Huis are currently recruiting a General Operative for Disposable Cup Production in Reach Delpac, Ballinskelligs
Share this article

Media Huis are currently recruiting a General Operative for Disposable Cup Production in Reach Delpac, Ballinskelligs.

The purpose of this role is to maintain the flow of goods in and goods out and operate cup production machinery.  Ideally candidates would have previous experience working in a distribution warehouse, must be licensed for forklifts with a clean driver’s license and have general machine operation experience.

Please submit your CV and Cover Letter via the Media huis vacancies page at www.mediahuis.ie/careers 

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus