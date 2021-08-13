Media Huis are currently recruiting a General Operative for Disposable Cup Production in Reach Delpac, Ballinskelligs.

The purpose of this role is to maintain the flow of goods in and goods out and operate cup production machinery. Ideally candidates would have previous experience working in a distribution warehouse, must be licensed for forklifts with a clean driver’s license and have general machine operation experience.

Please submit your CV and Cover Letter via the Media huis vacancies page at www.mediahuis.ie/careers