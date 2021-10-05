Advertisement
Classified Ads

Lost 2 gold rings, one diamond ring & one silver ring.

Oct 5, 2021 13:10 By receptionradiokerry
Lost 2 gold rings, one diamond ring & one silver ring. Lost 2 gold rings, one diamond ring & one silver ring.
Share this article

Lost in Supervalu Carpark Tralee on October 3rd at 10am, 2 gold rings  along with one diamond ring and one silver ring

Or great sentimental value . Any information please contact 086 8692256

 

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus