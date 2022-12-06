Advertisement
Brown Collie Sheepdog missing from Inch/Keel area

Dec 6, 2022 12:12 By receptionradiokerry
Missing from Inch since last week, female Collie sheepdog mostly brown in colour wearing a leather collar and answering to Bessie, dog is timid, last seen in the Keel road and Castlemaine area. Phone 086 1008335

