Brown and White Jack Russell and a small Brown Terrier are missing from the Woodlawn, Killarney area

Jan 11, 2023 10:01 By receptionradiokerry
Brown and White Jack Russell and a small Brown Terrier are missing from the Woodlawn, Killarney area
Two dogs – A Brown and White Jack Russell and a small Brown Terrier are missing from the Woodlawn, Killarney area since last night.  Both were wearing collars and are micro-chipped.  Please phone 085 8421589 with any information.

 

