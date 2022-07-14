Black & White Dog missing from Balloonagh Est., Tralee

A black dog with a white chest - a greyhound sheepdog mix - is missing from Balloonagh Estate, Tralee since yesterday. Dog is micro chipped and was wearing a collar. Reward Offered. Phone 085 2416725 with any information.
Advertisement
A black dog with a white chest - a greyhound sheepdog mix - is missing from Balloonagh Estate, Tralee since yesterday. Dog is micro chipped and was wearing a collar. Reward Offered. Phone 085 2416725 with any information.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus