Black & White Dog missing from Balloonagh Est., Tralee

Jul 14, 2022 12:07 By receptionradiokerry
A black dog with a white chest - a greyhound sheepdog mix - is missing from Balloonagh Estate, Tralee since yesterday.  Dog is micro chipped and was wearing a collar. Reward Offered.  Phone 085 2416725 with any information.

