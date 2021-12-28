Black Greyhound missing from the Six Crosses, Listowel

A black greyhound wearing a black collar is missing from the Six Crosses, Listowel area since 2pm yesterday (Mon Dec 27th).
Any information please contact the owner on 087 6815539 t
Advertisement
A black greyhound wearing a black collar is missing from the Six Crosses, Listowel area since 2pm yesterday (Mon Dec 27th).
Any information please contact the owner on 087 6815539 t
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus