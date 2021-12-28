Advertisement
Black Greyhound missing from the Six Crosses, Listowel

Dec 28, 2021 11:12 By receptionradiokerry
Black Greyhound missing from the Six Crosses, Listowel
A black greyhound wearing a black collar is missing from the Six Crosses, Listowel area since 2pm yesterday (Mon Dec 27th).
Any information please contact the owner on 087 6815539 t

