Black, Brown and white Collie cross dog wearing a black collar missing from the Derrynane area

Jan 10, 2023 10:01 By receptionradiokerry
Black, Brown and white Collie cross dog wearing a black collar has been missing from the Derrynane area since last Sunday lunchtime.

Any information please phone 087 9428002 that’s 087 9428002

