Advertisement
Classified Ads

Black and White Terrier Missing from Doon Tralee

Jan 12, 2023 11:01 By receptionradiokerry
Black and White Terrier Missing from Doon Tralee Black and White Terrier Missing from Doon Tralee
Share this article

A black terrier with a long tail, some white on Chest and paws and wearing a red collar is missing from the Doon, Tralee area since yesterday morning. Terrier was spotted in the Ballyroe area.  Any information please phone 086 6696688

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus