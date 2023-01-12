Black and White Terrier Missing from Doon Tralee

A black terrier with a long tail, some white on Chest and paws and wearing a red collar is missing from the Doon, Tralee area since yesterday morning. Terrier was spotted in the Ballyroe area. Any information please phone 086 6696688
Advertisement
A black terrier with a long tail, some white on Chest and paws and wearing a red collar is missing from the Doon, Tralee area since yesterday morning. Terrier was spotted in the Ballyroe area. Any information please phone 086 6696688
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus