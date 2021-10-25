Bichon Frise Male Dog missing from the Ballybog Lispole area.

A Bichon Frise male dog escaped from the Ballybog Lispole area on Sunday (Oct. 24th),
Dog was wearing a red harness and answers to the name Freddie.
Telephone Tommy 087 6803149 or Tomás 086 2538344 with any information.
