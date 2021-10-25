Advertisement
Classified Ads

Bichon Frise Male Dog missing from the Ballybog Lispole area.

Oct 25, 2021 10:10 By receptionradiokerry
A Bichon Frise male dog escaped from the Ballybog Lispole area on Sunday (Oct. 24th),

Dog was  wearing a red harness and answers to the name Freddie.

Telephone Tommy  087 6803149 or Tomás 086 2538344 with any information.

