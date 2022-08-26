Advertisement
A black Border Collie with a white Chest is missing from the Kilcummin area

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
A black Border Collie with a white Chest is missing from the Kilcummin area since the 14th August, frightened during thunder storm.  Dog is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 087 2874432

 

