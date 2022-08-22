Advertisement
Classified Ads

A black Border Collie with a white Chest is missing from the Kilcummin

Aug 22, 2022 12:08 By receptionradiokerry
A black Border Collie with a white Chest is missing from the Kilcummin A black Border Collie with a white Chest is missing from the Kilcummin
Share this article

A black Border Collie with a white Chest is missing from the Kilcummin area since the 14th August, frightened during thunder storm. Dog is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 087 2874432

 

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus