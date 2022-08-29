Advertisement
Classified Ads

A Black and White Collie sheepdog is missing from the Sneem area since last Thursday

Aug 29, 2022 11:08 By receptionradiokerry
A Black and White Collie sheepdog is missing from the Sneem area since last Thursday A Black and White Collie sheepdog is missing from the Sneem area since last Thursday
Share this article

A Black and White Collie sheepdog is missing from the Sneem area since last Thursday, last seen straying in the Glencar area.  Dog is micro-chipped.  Any information please phone 083 8093679

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus