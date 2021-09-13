Advertisement
7 year old Black Labrador with some brown on face and legs is missing from the Knocknacaska, Kilflynn area s

Sep 13, 2021 12:09 By receptionradiokerry
7 year old Black Labrador with some brown on face and legs is missing from the Knocknacaska, Kilflynn area s
A 7 year old Black Labrador with some brown on face and legs is missing from the Knocknacaska, Kilflynn area since yesterday. Dog answsers to Rocco. Any information phone 087 7929107

