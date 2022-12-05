Advertisement
Classified Ads

14 Year old Black Sheep dog/Labrador cross is missing from the Kilflynn area since Sunday November 27th

Dec 5, 2022 09:12 By receptionradiokerry
14 Year old Black Sheep dog/Labrador cross is missing from the Kilflynn area since Sunday November 27th.  Dog was wearing a collar with no ID.  Any information please phone 087 9075448

