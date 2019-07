A Kerry County Councillor is to again seek clarity on the future of Clieveragh Industrial Estate in Listowel.

Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Moloney requested that Kerry County Council once again contact Shannon Properties about the site.

Cllr Moloney says he wants confirmation on the organisation’s future plan for developing the industrial estate and its maintenance plans.

In 2017, Cllr Moloney also sought an update from Shannon Properties on the estate.