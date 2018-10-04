Clare man remanded in custody following North Kerry burglary

A Clare man has been remanded in custody at Listowel District Court after a burglary at a North Kerry pub overnight.

29-year-old Martin Ward of Bohatch, Mountshannon is charged with a number of offences including burglary.

Shortly before 4am, Gardaí received a report of a burglary that had just occurred in Knockanure.





They carried out a patrol of the area and Mr Ward was arrested in possession of items believed to have been stolen during the break in.

He appeared before Listowel District Court where he was remanded in custody to appear at an upcoming sitting of the court.