Clare man receives prison sentence for false imprisonment of a Kerry woman

A Clare man has received a prison sentence for the false imprisonment of a Kerry woman.

Vincent McCarthy of 81 St Joseph’s, Clarecastle, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment, arising out of an incident which occurred in a Kerry townland in 2015.

Reporting restrictions in relation to the location were imposed to protect the identity of the injured party.

At an earlier hearing, Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson told Tralee Circuit Court that the accused was invited to the victim’s home immediately prior to the incident; they were on good terms at the time.

The accused grabbed the victim by the throat and pinned her against a press; he also kept her and her children in the house for nearly five hours.

In a statement, the victim said she was racked with guilt following the incident for allowing the accused enter her home and be near her children.

She added her mental health has suffered since the incident and only now, four years later, is she able to focus on rebuilding her life.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said her guilt and angst was clear and he reminded her that the incident was not her fault.

The court heard that the accused, whose wife was in court supporting him, is a man with a young family and now resides outside of the county.

Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a two-year prison sentence on Mr McCarthy.