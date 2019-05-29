Clare Football Manager Expecting Tough Time From Kerry

By
radiokerrysport
-

The Clare Manager says he’ll be looking for a big performance from his players on their home turf when they welcome Kerry to Cusack Park on Saturday for the Munster Football Championship Semi-final.

Colm Collins says he had one eye on this game when they limped past Waterford by a single point in the opening round.

He knows the game against Kerry will be a huge challenge.


Kerry versus Clare will be live on Radio Kerry from 7pm on Saturday with thanks to McElligotts, Listowel Road, Tralee for Honda, Kia, Landrover and Mercedes Benz.

