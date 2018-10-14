Clanmaurice Into Munster Camogie Final

Clanmaurice are into the Munster Junior Club Camogie Semi-Final after a 2-8 to 1-6 victory over St. Joseph’s Doora Barefield from Clare.

The Kerry side were ahead throughout, leading 3 points to 1 after a low scoring opening period.

There were 3 goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Clanmaurice extending their advantage to 3 points at 2-4 to 1-4 after 40 minutes, the goals for Clanmaurice coming from Sarah Murphy and Alanna Maunsell.





The 3 point gap still stood with 8 minutes remaining after the sides shared 4 points but Clanmaurice finished stronger to progress.

Patrice Diggin top scored for Clanmaurice with 5 points.

Clanmaurice will contest the Provincial Final on October 28th.

They will play Crecora, who defeated Dungarvan 2-12 to 1-3.