Clanmaurice Looking To Progress To All-Ireland Camogie Final

An All-Ireland Final place could be Clanmaurice’s tomorrow.

They take on reigning champions Kilmessan of Meath in the last four of the Junior Club Camogie Championship.

That’s on at 2 o’clock in McDonagh Park, Nenagh.





Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mike-Enright-Prev.mp3

Clanmaurice:

1 Aoife Fitzgerald

2 Liz Houlihan

3 Niamh Leen

4 Michelle Costello

5 Elaine Ryall

6 Patrice Diggin

7 Orla Young (C)

8 Aine O’Connor

9 Laura Collins

10 Rachel McCarthy

11 Aoife Behan

12 Olivia Dineen

13 Jackie Horgan

14 Sara Murphy

15 Alanna Maunsell

16 Jessica Fitzell

17 Saidhbhe Horgan

18 Julianne O’Keefe

19 Rachel Burke

20 Aoife O’Connor

21 Treise Moran

22 Alannah Whelan

23 Emma Lawlor

24 Megan Weir