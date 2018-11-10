Clanmaurice Looking To Progress To All-Ireland Camogie Final

An All-Ireland Final place could be Clanmaurice’s tomorrow.
They take on reigning champions Kilmessan of Meath in the last four of the Junior Club Camogie Championship.
That’s on at 2 o’clock in McDonagh Park, Nenagh.
Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright
Clanmaurice:
1 Aoife Fitzgerald
2 Liz Houlihan
3 Niamh Leen
4 Michelle Costello
5 Elaine Ryall
6 Patrice Diggin
7 Orla Young (C)
8 Aine O’Connor
9 Laura Collins
10 Rachel McCarthy
11 Aoife Behan
12 Olivia Dineen
13 Jackie Horgan
14 Sara Murphy
15 Alanna Maunsell
16 Jessica Fitzell
17 Saidhbhe Horgan
18 Julianne O’Keefe
19 Rachel Burke
20 Aoife O’Connor
21 Treise Moran
22 Alannah Whelan
23 Emma Lawlor
24 Megan Weir