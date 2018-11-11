Clanmaurice Beaten In All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Final

Clanmaurice have exited the All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie Championship at the semi-final stage.

They lost 2-10 to 0-9 against reigning champions Kilmessan of Meath.

Kilmessan needed a replay to get the better of Clanmaurice in last year’s Final but on this occasion, they always held the upper hand against their Kerry opponents on the way to a 2-10 to 0-9 victory at Nenagh’s MacDonagh Park.





This was despite the absolute magnificence of Patrice Diggin at centre-back, as she constantly cut out attempted deliveries to Kilmessan forwards and sought to get her own attackers moving. Clanmaurice didn’t possess enough of a scoring threat though, Diggin the top scorer with six points from placed balls.

In contrast, Kilmessan had a number of options from play to support the six-point contribution of Aileen Donnelly from placed balls.

A 16th minute goal from Katie Ní Choileáin was the difference between the sides at the interval, with Kilmessan leading by 1-6 to 0-7 but Clanmaurice were contained to just two pointed frees in the second half.

The interval advantage had been doubled with four minutes of regulation time remaining when Megan Thynne goaled to put the game beyond doubt.

Risteard O’Fuarain reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CamogieFT.mp3