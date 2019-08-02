Claims traffic congestion in Adare affects everyone travelling in the South-West

It’s being claimed traffic congestion in Adare affects everyone travelling in the South-West.

Limerick Fianna Fáil councillor Bridie Collins was responding to criticism from some Green Party members, who say money should not be spent on major road projects, but on improving public transport systems instead.

The process for the proposed Adare bypass is already underway as various studies are currently being compiled, with a view to apply for permission to An Bord Pleanála in October.

The focus has fallen on the proposed bypass, following the granting of the 2026 Ryder Cup to Adare Manor in last week.

Councillor Collins claims 14,000 vehicles travel through the Limerick village daily, with numbers exceeding 20,000 over bank holiday weekends.

She adds, even if Ireland fully transitions to electric vehicles, roads will still be needed.