Claims someone could have been killed during sulky race on Killarney-Cork road

It’s claimed someone could have been killed during a sulky race on the Killarney-Cork road.

Yesterday evening, a video circulated on social media of the race, which took place between Glenflesk and Clonkeen on the N22.

The two sulkies were travelling at up to 50 km/h, while some onlookers were leaning out of cars and encouraging the riders.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Niall Kelleher says it was dangerous, not just for the participants, but for other road users.

He says gardaí might be able to take information from the video to investigate and bring charges against the participants.

The Fianna Fáil councillor adds it was dangerous and illegal.