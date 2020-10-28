Claims people from outside Kerry breached guidelines by staying in Killarney hotels

A councillor is claiming that some people from outside of Kerry breached public health guidelines by staying in hotels in Killarney.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan said at an online briefing of Kerry County Council that some hotels had been full recently when Level 3 restrictions had been in place.

Under this level, people could stay in hotels as long as the establishments were within their own county.

Cllr O’Callaghan stressed that he wanted to see all businesses to do well but said that regulations can’t be flouted.