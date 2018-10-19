Claims overflow of patients from University Hospital Limerick is being sent to UHK

It’s claimed an overflow of patients from University Hospital Limerick is being sent to UHK.

Councillor Damien Quigg, who is part of the HSE Southern Region Health Forum, says the emergency department in University Hospital Kerry is seeing greater numbers presenting.

In the year to date, 120 extra people over 75 years of age have attended the ED in UHK, when compared to last year.





The Sinn Féin councillor believes community hospitals, such as in Dingle and Kenmare, are operating at half capacity and could benefit from more staffing and resourcing.

Councillor Quigg adds demand from outside the county results in an extra three ambulances arriving to UHK every day.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Francis Flynn says it’s time to analyse the system that’s in place between hospitals in the Southern Region.

He says in 2017, 45,000 people attended emergency departments in hospitals in the region, and UHK’s intake is in line to increase by 3% this year.

Councillor Flynn adds some issues can be tackled outside of the emergency department.