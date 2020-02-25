Claims of no refunds for Kerry school trip cancelled due to coronavirus

An educational trip to Rome by a group of over 40 students from a North Kerry secondary school, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

There’s also concern that parents, who paid €380 per student for the trip, will not receive a refund.

The fifth year students from Presentation Secondary School were due to head to Rome on Friday for a four-day trip, but the tour was cancelled yesterday on the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Seven people have died from the virus in Italy, and more than 220 people are infected.

Two separate parents of students who were due to go on the trip, contacted Radio Kerry to raise concern about the lack of a refund.

One mother, whose two daughters were due to travel, says she’s out of pocket to the tune of over €700 and has been told she may not receive a refund.

James Gallagher whose daughter was also due to go on the tour, says he feels the trip should have gone ahead, as the itinerary was confined to Rome, which is a long distance from where the lockdown is in place.

He also says he’s been told that the school is not in a position to refund the money, as the trip was booked with an external travel company.

Radio Kerry contacted Listowel Presentation Secondary but principal Eileen Kennelly said the school was not commenting.

She did however confirm, that the trip had been cancelled on the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs.