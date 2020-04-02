Claims Munster Technological University will play leading role in post COVID-19 recovery

The Munster Technological University will play a leading role in the recovery of the region post COVID-19.

That’s according to a statement from both the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology.

It says they are planning for the post COVID-19 future by making all necessary supports available to public health and State agencies in the Munster Region, in the face of the current pandemic.

The MTU Consortium has this week responded to the Minister of Education Joe McHugh’s request for specific clarifications, which he had sought regarding the application for MTU to be designated as the State’s second Technological University.

They say this designation will enable MTU to play a leading role in the recovery of the Munster region post COVID-19, sustaining and developing community and economy.

The MTU partners say this new organisation will help deliver the aims set out in the Technological University Research Network (TURN) blueprint.

Mayor of Tralee and member of the board of governors of IT Tralee, Cllr Jim Finucane says this merger will help speed up economic recovery locally:

The MTU consortium wishes staff, students and the wider community well in this current crisis, and say they look forward to playing a role in the recovery process.