Claims lives are being devastated by speeding traffic in Kenmare

Lives are being devastated by the high volume of traffic travelling at excessive speeds near their homes in Kenmare.

That’s according to a deputation which addressed the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Over 20 people from Killowen Road, Kenmare attended the meeting as part of the deputation which was brought by Independent Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae.

They outlined their main concerns related to the speed being travelled on the road, along with the need for a footpath extension and better lighting in the area.

Killowen Road resident David O’Dwyer addressed council members and officials.

He said families and lives are being devastated by the large volume of traffic travelling at high speeds along the Killowen Road.

He said exiting from there is a complete lotto, adding it’s an accident waiting to happen.

Mr O’Dwyer says the residents want the footpath extended, digital speed monitors and traffic calming measures introduced and better lighting to be erected along the road; he says it’s critical these changes start at or before the Kenmare Rock to ensure safety.

Engineer with Kerry County Council Padraic Teahan told the deputation they would do lining on the road and include slow markings, and would also get driver feedback signs.

He said traffic calming would not be feasible on that road, adding it’s normally erected on wider roads with a history of accidents; Mr Teahan said it was unlikely funding would be secured for footpath works.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said he was not satisfied with the outcome, adding they were not finished with the issue.