Claims Kerry INTO teachers frustrated by changes to vaccination priority list

It’s claimed the change to the vaccination rollout will have a huge effect on Kerry teachers.

INTO representative for Kerry and Limerick Ann Horan was speaking after the changes to the vaccine priority list, which now means teachers will be vaccinated based on age alone.

She said teachers had a sense of security when it was understood they’d be among those prioritised for the vaccine.

Ms Horan says, because most INTO members are under 40 years of age, it’ll be some time before all teachers get the injection.

She adds there was no consultation prior to the change.