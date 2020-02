It’s claimed the IDA wasn’t available to meet representatives of a UK company who visited Kerry to explore the possibility of setting up a manufacturing centre.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil.

He claims he couldn’t get an IDA representative to meet with the group from Blossom Homes, a UK-based company, when they visited last week.

Deputy Brassil says state agencies need to make support available to incentivise such companies to set-up in Kerry: