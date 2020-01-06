Claims government mishandled centenary commemoration events

It’s claimed the government has mishandled the centenary commemoration events.

The Government is to honour those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police prior to independence, at an event in Dublin Castle on January 17th.

It’s part of the State programme to mark the decade of centenaries, the significant events in Irish history between 1912 to 1923.

James Nagle from Inch, produces the Irish Nation Lives, a podcast focusing on the events of the Irish Revolution.

He says it’s complex, and while the people involved need to be commemorated, the government have managed it badly.