Claims fire on Banna sand dunes put lives, wildlife and property at risk

A fire on the sand dunes in Banna put lives, property and wildlife at risk over the weekend.

That’s according to Banna Sea Rescue member Pat Lawlor.

The rescue group were alerted of the fire on Saturday.

It’s believed it started following a party and caused damaged to the dunes, which are part of a Special Area of Conservation.

Gardaí are investigating.

The local community is now calling for a management plan to be put in place involving Gardaí, the local community, Kerry County Council and the National Park and Wildlife Service; this would include having a marshal on site to monitor and control areas.

Mr Lawlor says further damage could have been caused, if it wasn’t for the fast action of the Kerry Fire Service:

Pat Lawlor says Banna is as important to the greater Tralee area as the National Park is to Killarney.

He is appealing to people to report any similar incidents to Gardaí by texting 50555.