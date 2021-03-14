Claims dog fouling, littering and fly-tipping huge issues along section of Tralee greenway

Dog fouling, littering and fly-tipping are huge issues along a section of the greenway in Tralee.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

He raised the issue at the online monthly meeting of Kerry County Council and asked the council what additional resources would be required to maintain the route, once completed.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy says these issues are on the route from Casement’s Station to the Bracker O’Regan road.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says he has been contacted by many parents, particularly those of younger children, who are concerned about these issues and he says it’s a public health issue.

He asked Kerry County Council what additional resources it will require to upkeep and maintain the new greenway routes, which are expected to be completed before the end of this year.

The council told the meeting greenways are classed as public roads and they will be managed by the relevant Municipal District from the budget provisions for the maintenance of the road network, which were adopted by the members.

Cllr Sheehy says a mixture of education and enforcement is needed to tackle the issues of dog fouling and littering.

He also called on the council to seek extra resources now for the maintenance of greenways in the county.