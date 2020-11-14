Claims demolition of O’Rahilly house took place in accordance with applicable laws

It’s being claimed the demolition of the O’Rahilly house took place in “accordance with all applicable laws.”

The building linked to 1916 leader Michael Joseph O’Rahilly, who was born in Ballylongford, was bulldozed in September for the development of over 100 apartments in Dublin.

According to correspondence released to journalist Ken Foxe, the developers said they had told the local authority in Dublin of the planned demolition and that it was “not clear” what conditions in the planning permission had not been followed.

The developers also warned that demolition work on the site had not been properly finished and that it was not “best practice” to leave the work unfinished.

