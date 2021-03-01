Claims closure of Bank of Ireland branches a blow to rural Kerry

The closure of three Bank of Ireland branches in the county is a blow to rural Kerry.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn.

The bank is shutting 88 outlets in the Republic, and 15 in Northern Ireland; the closures will be in place before the end of September and will mainly impact self-service branches.

The Castleisland, Killorglin and the IT Tralee branches are among those closing, while the Abbeyfeale branch will also shut.

Cllr John Francis Flynn, who is Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD which incorporates the Killorglin area, says it’s very concerning for rural Ireland:

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell, who is a member of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD says the news isn’t unexpected.

He says services at the Castleisland branch were constantly being downgraded.

He says it’s disappointing as Castleisland is a central point for a wide area between both the Limerick and Cork borders.

Cllr O’Connell says many loyal customers will now have to travel miles to their nearest branch: