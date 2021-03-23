Claims Climate Action Bill contains no specific mention of liquefied natural gas ban

There are claims the Climate Action Bill contains no specific mention of a ban on importing liquefied natural gas.

People Before Profit Socialist Party TD Bríd Smith made the claim and says it’s a huge blow to the climate movement.

The issue of liquefied natural gas has been regularly discussed in Kerry, due to the Shannon LNG project.

It’s expected New Fortress Energy will soon lodge an application for a floating gas terminal off the Tarbert Ballylongford land bank.

The original planning for an LNG terminal was quashed by a European court last year.

Deputy Bríd Smith says this bill is watered down and defeats the purpose of the Greens being in Government:

Meanwhile, Minister for Heritage and Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan denies the bill is watered down.

The Climate Action Bill commits to “pursue and achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050” and is to go before Cabinet for approval today.

Minister Noonan says it will make Ireland a leader in terms of climate change and will stand to the country in the long-term.

He says banning liquefied natural gas is addressed in a separate policy statement, not in the Climate Action Bill: