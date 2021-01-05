Claims Brexit could benefit newly-created MTU

It’s claimed Brexit could benefit the newly-created Munster Technological University.

President of the MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, claims UK universities received a relatively large amount of EU funding and, now that the UK has departed, she hopes MTU can benefit from funding which might have otherwise gone to UK institutions.

She says the amalgamation between IT Tralee and Cork IT will serve the entire South-West region across its six campuses.

Professor Cusack says, considering the effect of the pandemic and the growth in remote learning, there’s an opportunity for education institutions based outside of large urban centres to attract students.

She adds lessons have been learned during the COVID-19 crisis.