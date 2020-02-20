Claims authorities are failing to address issues in RAS scheme apartment in Kerry

A woman availing of the Rental Accommodation Scheme in Kerry says authorities are failing to act to address issues in her apartment.

Hana moved into her current accommodation in 2014.

The following year, a Private Tenancies Board inspector found there were inadequate electrics in the apartment and the window seals needed to be replaced.

Hana believes the apartment is in breach of tenancy standards and regulations due to a number of leaks.

She told Radio Kerry’s Eamonn Hickson water is leaking down onto a light switch:

Kerry County Council says it’s not in a position to comment on individual cases.

However, documentation from the council shows the property was inspected three times between May 2015 and July 2016, and again in July 2019.

Twelve items of non-compliance were forwarded to the letting agent, requesting issues to be sorted.

It was re-inspected last September; works were still outstanding and an improvement letter was forwarded to the letting agent.

Last month, Kerry County Council’s Housing Department said substantial works have taken place and the landlord has agreed for the remainder of the works to be carried out.