Claims addition of third Fianna Fáil general election candidate in Kerry will not lead to infighting

The addition of a third Fianna Fáil candidate to contest the general election in Kerry will not lead to infighting.

That’s according to councillor Norma Foley who has been added to the party ticket, alongside sitting TD John Brassil and councillor Norma Moriarty.

Councillor Foley believes Fianna Fáil have a strong ticket, offering a good spread throughout the county.

She topped the poll in the Tralee Municipal District in last May’s local elections and believes she is well situated in Tralee to serve the whole of Kerry.

Councillor Norma Foley rejects suggestions that running three candidates could lead to infighting, adding they will work together: