Claims 600 elderly patients left waiting over 24 hours in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department

600 elderly patients were left waiting over 24 hours in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department so far in 2018.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Toireasa Ferris.

She says it is of serious concern that 600 patients aged over 75 were waiting so long for treatment in the Kerry hospital.





Councillor Toireasa Ferris says the HSE confirmed in a Parliamentary Question to Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly that over 10,800 patients over 75 were not seen within 24 hours so far this year – 600 of those were in Kerry.

Cllr Ferris says it is “unacceptable” that anyone is left waiting on a trolley for over 24 hours, adding it is “absolutely abhorrent” that elderly people are waiting so long for treatment.

The Sinn Féin Cllr says the HSE’s 24-hour target for seeing those over the age of 75, is far too low and lacks ambition.

She adds this low target being missed is cause for concern.

Toireasa Ferris says this year-round crisis is “putting lives at risk”.

She says only by addressing the recruitment and retention crisis, increasing the number of beds, reopening all closed beds, increasing home support and step-down facilities, and proper primary and community care will resolve this crisis.