It’s claimed seals are being scapegoated for declining fish stocks in Kerry waters.

A group of inshore fishermen in West Kerry recently called for an immediate cull of seals in the area around the Blasket Islands due to a decline in fish stocks.

However, Brendan Price of the Irish Seal Sanctuary says there are other factors contributing to the decline, including overfishing by large trawlers and fish being eaten by other predators such as sea birds, dolphins and larger fish.

He claims the low take-up of seal culling licences shows it’s not widely believed seals are responsible for the decline in fish stock.

Mr Price says fishing quotas for inshore areas should be reserved for smaller operators.