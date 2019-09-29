It’s claimed a pilot transport scheme in Mid Kerry has carried almost 3,000 passengers in seven months

It’s claimed a community car initiative in Mid Kerry has carried almost 3,000 passengers in seven months.

The Minster of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, was speaking in the Dáil about LIFT, a pilot scheme which offers free transport to people in the Keel and Castlemaine areas.

The pilot scheme, called LIFT, involves six local drivers offering people in Keel and Castlemaine free transport from Sunday to Thursday between 7pm and midnight.

It was launched in February of this year.

Kerry Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, who is personally helping to fund the running costs, says locals identified a deficit of transport links in the area, particularly at night.

In response to queries on providing transport in rural communities, Minister Griffin said he piloted the initiative, which has carried almost 3,000 passengers since last February.

He says it’s volunteer led and is working very well.