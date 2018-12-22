It’s claimed North Kerry road users being treated like second-class citizens

It’s claimed that North Kerry road users are being treated like second-class citizens.

Yesterday, nearly €19 million was allocated for Kerry national roads by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, with a number of larger distributions going for roads in West and South Kerry.

The funding allocation for 2019 is €2 million more than what was allocated for 2018 works.





Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, announced that Transport Infrastructure Ireland will give €18.9 million towards national roads in Kerry in 2019.

In relation to North Kerry, the biggest allocation was €2 million for land acquisition for the Listowel Bypass.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says the TII have once again ignored the N69 in the Listowel MD.

He says there was much disappointment last year when the N69 did not receive funding for pavement improvements, specifically between Mountcoal and Coolnaleen and at Cahirdown in Listowel Town.

Councillor Moloney claims road users in North Kerry can no longer accept being treated like second class citizens.

The Fianna Fáil councillor adds he’ll be seeking a meeting with both the Minister for Transport and the TII in the new year.